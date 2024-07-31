Sen. Marsha Blackburn cheered the passage of bipartisan legislation that

cleared the U.S. Senate on Tuesday that seeks to establish the first significant

protections for children on social media platforms.

Alongside U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Blackburn re-introduced the Kids

Online Safety Act last year. The legislation aims to require social media

platforms to shield children from addictive algorithms and inappropriate

content, create tools for parents to report abuse, and undergo annual audits.

“The Kids Online Safety Act is one of those pieces of legislation that you can say

the time is right for that,” Blackburn, R-Tennessee, said during a news

conference Tuesday, calling social media platforms “kind-of the wild west”

when it comes to kids. “We know that when our kids are online, they have

become the product of the social media platforms, and this is a way to put in

place protections that are needed.”

