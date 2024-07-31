Sen. Marsha Blackburn cheered the passage of bipartisan legislation that
cleared the U.S. Senate on Tuesday that seeks to establish the first significant
protections for children on social media platforms.
Alongside U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Blackburn re-introduced the Kids
Online Safety Act last year. The legislation aims to require social media
platforms to shield children from addictive algorithms and inappropriate
content, create tools for parents to report abuse, and undergo annual audits.
“The Kids Online Safety Act is one of those pieces of legislation that you can say
the time is right for that,” Blackburn, R-Tennessee, said during a news
conference Tuesday, calling social media platforms “kind-of the wild west”
when it comes to kids. “We know that when our kids are online, they have
become the product of the social media platforms, and this is a way to put in
place protections that are needed.”
