Susan Diane House, age 75 of Powell, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 26, 2024 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tennessee.

Susan was born on March 9, 1949 in Andersonville, Tennessee to the late Clyde and Leona Edwards Flatford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Doyle Wayne Flatford; sisters, Clydenna Crowley and Mildred Mitchell.

Susan is survived by her husband, Jerry House; sons, Scott House (Kesha), Jerry Wayne House (Kim) of Knoxville, Tennessee and Timothy House of Clinton, Tennessee; brother, Roger Flatford of Clinton, Tennessee; sisters, Joyce Hutchenson (Jack) of Powell, Cynthia Cobb of Huntsville, Tennessee and Shelia Flatford of Clinton; grandchildren, Colton House, Caleb House, Zachary House, Cameron House, Garrett House, Jackson House and Elijah House; great-granddaughter, Riley House.

A private service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in the Jones Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Doyle Flatford officiating.

Private graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, August 1, 2024 in the Ridenour Cemetery in Andersonville, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Susan Diane House.