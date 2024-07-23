Oak Ridge, TN. – ORNL Federal Credit Union (ORNL FCU) is excited to bring back free Americana and bluegrass events to East Tennessee this summer. In partnership with ORNL FCU is hosting the free events at Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville and at the Museum of Appalachia in Clinton.

Since 2018, ORNL FCU has partnered with sponsors to bring its annual Summer Sessions concert series to A.K. Bissell Park in Oak Ridge, but due to ongoing construction at the park, Summer Sessions has moved to the Museum of Appalachia. Located at 2819 Andersonville Highway in Clinton, the living history museum will host the free event on Saturday, August 24 at 6:00 PM. Wood Box Heroes will kick-off the free Summer Sessions concert, with headliner Shawn Camp taking the stage around 7:15 PM.

An American acoustic super-group, Wood Box Heroes features acclaimed musicians Matt Menefee, Barry Bales, Jenee Fleenor, and Josh Martin. The band’s sound is rooted in tradition and when paired with their eclectic songwriting, listeners experience a masterclass in bluegrass music.

Singer-songwriter Shawn Camp has been on the Nashville music scene since the late 1980s. A guitar player since the age of five, his music spans across several genres, including country, Americana, bluegrass, and folk. As a teen, Camp learned to play the fiddle and his first job in Nashville was playing with the Osborne Brothers. A prolific songwriter, he co-wrote several number-one hit songs, including “Two Pina Coladas” for Garth Brooks and “How Long Gone” for Brooks & Dunn. Camp has released several albums since 1993, with two singles charting on US country radio. His work as a record producer earned him Album of the Year at the 2012 Americana Music Awards for “This One’s for Him: A Tribute to Guy Clark.” In 2014, he received a Grammy for Best Folk Album for Guy Clark’s “My Favorite Picture of You.”

The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and join their friends and family for the free, first-time event at the Museum of Appalachia. Food and beverage vendors will also be on-site serving delicious drinks and treats. Coolers, non-service animals, and tents are prohibited at the Museum of Appalachia. Parking is free for attendees.

In addition to the Summer Sessions concert at the Museum of Appalachia, ORNL FCU introduced monthly Americana and bluegrass shows at Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville. The monthly series kicked off in May and will continue through September at the Knoxville taproom, located at 745 N. Broadway. Also supported by ORNL FCU will host two more free shows at Yee-Haw this summer. On August 14, Five Mile Mountain Road will open for headliner Martha Spencer’s Wonderland Country Band. Taking the stage on September 11 are headliner Amanda Platt & the Honeycutters with Sam Quinn’s Cartwright Brothers opening. Both shows start at 7:00 PM. The concerts are free and open to the public. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Stay informed about performances and any weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting thesummersessions.com.