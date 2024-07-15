Stuff The Bus Promotion Announcement

The annual Stuff The Bus promotion supporting the Teacher Supply Depot for

Clinton City & Anderson County Schools will be held on Friday, July 26, and

Saturday, July 27, at the Walmart in Clinton. The Education Foundation will be

collecting donated school supplies to stock the shelves at the Teacher Supply Depot,

where teachers can get free supplies & materials for their classrooms.

Come out to Walmart in Clinton from 2:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, July 26, or from

9:00 AM-4:00 PM on Saturday, July 27, and purchase school supplies to Stuff The

Bus and help our teachers in their work with students across Clinton City &

Anderson County Schools.

Related