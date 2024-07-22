Ronnie Allen McCoy, 72, of Clinton, Tennessee, departed the human experience at home on July 18, 2024. Ronnie was born in Rocky Top, TN (formerly known as Lake City) and lived in various surrounding communities throughout his life near family, to finally settle in Clinton, TN. Ronnie graduated Oak Ridge H.S., and completed some trade schooling for welding. He honorably served his country by joining the USAF during the Vietnam conflict to serve as a B-52 bomber ground crew member stationed in Guam.

The above picture is Ronnie in uniform performing his duties in his youth. After the Air Force, Ronnie worked multiple mechanical based career jobs locally to finally settle with Remotec, in Clinton, TN, where he worked for nearly 20 years maintaining/assembling bomb disposal and military-purposed robots. He was very mechanically-inclined and loved working on his vehicles or whatever needed fixing. He also enjoyed fishing the Clinch River and loved Tennessee Vol’s football.

Family was most important to Ronnie. He never strayed too far from his roots, with exception of serving in the military, and always lived locally with or near various members of his family to include his sisters, brothers, parents, grandparents, nephews, nieces, and cousins. His daughters and son were those he cherished the most; among them from his first marriage, the oldest, daughter Shana England, shared with Anita Nash, and two daughters and one son from his second marriage, Jennifer, Amanda and Scott McCoy, shared with Cynthia Smith. In his last years, he maintained a relationship with his girlfriend Marie Kelly. There was no doubt or circumstance in which would ever hinder him from helping anyone is his family circle. His laugh and smile are unforgettable and he will be sorely missed, but will be seen again in the end.

Ronnie is survived by his daughters and son, Shana England, Jennifer McCoy, Amanda McCoy and Jeffery McCoy; grandchildren, Jake and Jordan McCoy, Dylan Stooksbury, and Jazlyn and Phalen McCoy-Stoops; his sisters Roseanna Williams, Karen Shubert, and Janet Saunders; his brothers, James and Robert Stephens; former spouse Cynthia Smith; girlfriend Marie Kelly, nieces, Melissa, Michelle, and Trisha McCoy, and Balie Bolinger; nephews, Brian Holt, “Little” James Stephens, Keith and Kenny Stephens, B.J. Elliott, and Kent Clayton “K.C.” Shultz. Furthermore survived by, numerous married-into-family husbands and wives, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents “Granny Byrd”, parents Edward Clayton and Edie (Step) McCoy and Thomas (Step) and Treils Stephens, former spouse Anita Nash, his bother Eddie McCoy, uncles J.C. Lawrence, Wayne Abner, and Von McCoy, aunt Kathleen Johnson, niece and nephew Brandy and Mitchell Holt.

All services and burial are open to any family, friends, and coworkers. On Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024 we will be receiving friends from 5-7pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home located at 621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716.

The burial with military honors will be on the following day, Wednesday @ 12:30pm at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery located at 2200 E Gov. John Sevier Hwy 168, Knoxville, TN 37920. If you would like to make donations to the family, please contact Jeffery McCoy @ copter58@aol.com . Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. Holleygamble.com