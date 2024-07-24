Richard “Ricky” Jeffrey Wall, age 56

Richard “Ricky” Jeffrey Wall, age 56, of Hannover, Pennsylvania, formerly of Kingston passed away Monday, July 23, 2024 at his home after a recent heart surgery. He was born January 9, 1968 in Harriman and was a graduate of Roane County High School. Ricky was employed at the Campbell Soup Company in Hannover, Pennsylvania as a Maintenance Technician. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle.  Preceded in death by his mother, Louise Letner Wall.

SURVIVORS

Sons                            Christian Blake Wall of Knoxville

                                  Brandon Drake Wall of Harriman

Grandchildren              Cason, Weston, Kyzer, and Kowen Wall

Father                          Darryl Eugene Wall Sr. & wife, Linda of Knoxville

Brother                        Darryl Eugene Wall Jr. of Coral Springs, FL

Sisters                         Sharon Wall Cross of Kingston

                                  Christy Wall Jackson & husband, Stephen of Churchhill

Half-brother                 Buddy Wall of Knoxville

Several extended family members and friends

Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.

