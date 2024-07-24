Fraker Funeral Home <frakerfuneralhome@gmail.com> Tue, Jul 23, 5:07 PM (1 day ago) to bbbtv12, ron

Richard “Ricky” Jeffrey Wall, age 56, of Hannover, Pennsylvania, formerly of Kingston passed away Monday, July 23, 2024 at his home after a recent heart surgery. He was born January 9, 1968 in Harriman and was a graduate of Roane County High School. Ricky was employed at the Campbell Soup Company in Hannover, Pennsylvania as a Maintenance Technician. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Preceded in death by his mother, Louise Letner Wall.

SURVIVORS

Sons Christian Blake Wall of Knoxville

Brandon Drake Wall of Harriman

Grandchildren Cason, Weston, Kyzer, and Kowen Wall

Father Darryl Eugene Wall Sr. & wife, Linda of Knoxville

Brother Darryl Eugene Wall Jr. of Coral Springs, FL

Sisters Sharon Wall Cross of Kingston

Christy Wall Jackson & husband, Stephen of Churchhill

Half-brother Buddy Wall of Knoxville

Several extended family members and friends

