Remote Area Medical, RAM® Free, 2-day Clinic

Remote Area Medical, RAM® is Offering a Free, 2-day
Healthcare Clinic in Clinton, TN
On November 2 /3, 2024
Clinton, TN, November 2 & 3, 2024 – Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up
clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need. Please help us promote our
upcoming clinic by making a service announcement in your paper and or website. The two-day clinic is to be
held at First Baptist Church of Clinton, 225 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716 (Physical Address) This clinic is in
collaboration with Clinton, TN RAM® Clinic Community Host Group.
The Clinton, TN RAM® Clinic Community Host Group is also in need of general support volunteers to help
set up on Friday, November 1, 2024 and take down on Sunday, November 4, 2024. Overnight parking staff to
greet patients is also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the
parking lot or during clinic operations. Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as
general support. If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare
services to the Clinton, TN and surrounding communities, please visit our website at www.ramusa.org or call
RAM® at 865-579-1530. A local contact for the Clinton Clinic is Jo Anne Swann at 865-680-3036.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided
on a first-come, first-served basis.
Services available at a RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental
X-rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health
exams and general medical exams.
Additional Information:
- About Remote Area Medical: RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics
delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical services to individuals in need who do not have
access to, or cannot afford, a doctor. Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 910,000 individuals
with $189.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. Since its foundation, more than
196,000 volunteers- comprised of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well
as general support staff- have supported RAM’s mission.