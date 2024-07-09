Remote Area Medical, RAM® Free, 2-day Clinic

Remote Area Medical, RAM® is Offering a Free, 2-day

Healthcare Clinic in Clinton, TN

On November 2 /3, 2024

Clinton, TN, November 2 & 3, 2024 – Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up

clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need. Please help us promote our

upcoming clinic by making a service announcement in your paper and or website. The two-day clinic is to be

held at First Baptist Church of Clinton, 225 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716 (Physical Address) This clinic is in

collaboration with Clinton, TN RAM® Clinic Community Host Group.

The Clinton, TN RAM® Clinic Community Host Group is also in need of general support volunteers to help

set up on Friday, November 1, 2024 and take down on Sunday, November 4, 2024. Overnight parking staff to

greet patients is also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the

parking lot or during clinic operations. Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as

general support. If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare

services to the Clinton, TN and surrounding communities, please visit our website at www.ramusa.org or call

RAM® at 865-579-1530. A local contact for the Clinton Clinic is Jo Anne Swann at 865-680-3036.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided

on a first-come, first-served basis.

Services available at a RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental

X-rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health

exams and general medical exams.

Additional Information:

About Remote Area Medical: RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics

delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical services to individuals in need who do not have

access to, or cannot afford, a doctor. Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 910,000 individuals

with $189.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. Since its foundation, more than

196,000 volunteers- comprised of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well

as general support staff- have supported RAM’s mission.