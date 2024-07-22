Ollie Katherine Cox (March 12, 1940 – July 20, 2024) – Previously of Blockhouse Valley Road, Clinton, Tennessee

Katherine joined her husband, Paul I. Cox and our savior on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Katherine loved her family and was dedicated to each member. The light of her eye was her grandson and great grandsons. She always made time to take her grandson fishing or to places like Dollywood as he grew up. The other thing that Katherine along with her husband never missed was their daughter and grandson’s sporting events. The great grandsons called her “Grandma in the Mail” as they got to enjoy the surprises received in the mail that she sent them.

Throughout the years, Katherine was known for her green thumb. She had many flowers and loved to plant/care for them. People always asked her advice on how to take care of them. She always welcomed the chance to help. Katherine was also known for loving bright beautiful colors like her flowers. She loved to wear bright clothes.

Throughout the years there has been a lot of special friends and family. To her sisters, Joean and Drema, please know that she loved you both dearly.

She is survived by, Daughter: Terrie Cox & husband Scott Morris, grandson, Russell Thurmond & wife Haley; great-grandsons, Lawson and Griffin Thurmond; sisters, Joean Manis and Drema Disney, niece and nephews, Karen Reynolds (Doug), Norma Jackson (David), Jimmy Manis (Tammy), Rhonda Jobe (Wayne), Katrina Cherry (Jason), Tibby Disney

Carla Cox (Wayne), Mike West (Patty), Jeff West

She is preceded in death by, husband, Paul I. Cox (Owner of Paul I. Cox Auto Trim), parents, Rex and Ester Hallcox; brothers: Lee Vincent Hallcox, Dean Hallcox, and Dennis Hallcox; special brother-in-law: Norman Manis.

Special Thanks: The family would like to express a special thank you to all the kindness, love and friendship shown over the past years by Ms. Willie Skalak. We would also like to express a special thank you for the medial care provided by Dr. Gary Spiegelman (including his staff) and Dr. Jason Eskew.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Kenny Sharpe officiating. Her graveside service will be 10:00 am, Thursday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. Holleygamble.com