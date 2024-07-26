Oak Ridge Pool will close for the season Monday, Aug. 12

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 25, 2024) – The Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool will close for the season
beginning Monday, Aug. 12. The last day the pool will be open is Sunday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m.
to 6 p.m. for open swim.
The Puppy Pool Party, marking the official end of the season, is set for Saturday, Aug. 17,
20204 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
On Aug. 7, the Outdoor Pool will be closed for the Senior Citizen Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Open swim will still take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. but there will be no morning swim that day.
More information is posted at OakRidgeTN.gov/news.
The August 2024 Outdoor Pool hours have reduced as the season winds down. To view the
schedule, visit OakRidgeTN.gov/OutdoorPool. Please note that morning swim from 11 a.m. to
12 p.m. is 100-meter Lap Swim only. In addition to closing early or temporarily due to thunder
and/or lightning, the pool may also close due to low participation.
The Oak Ridge Indoor Pool will reopen on July 29 after being closed for a few months for
renovations to upgrade the sprinkler system.
For questions or more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-
