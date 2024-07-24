Murder Suspect Caught

The murder suspect was caught Tuesday.

A manhunt for a murder suspect is underway in Oak Ridge after Knoxville Police

began investigating a suspected homicide that led to the discovery of the

victim’s body in the bed of a truck.’ A spokesperson with the City of Oak Ridge

shared Tuesday morning that the truck was found at the North Boundary

Trailhead – which locals may call the “quarry on West End.” The trail leads to a

quarry, but the truck wasn’t found at the actual quarry, just near the trailhead.

The search for the suspect, identified as Juan Carlos Diaz Perez, was ongoing as

of Tuesday morning. The victim was identified as Suceli Perez, 18. KPD shared

that it was believed that she died by blunt force trauma, pending a Medical

Examiner’s Office autopsy. Police received a third-party report Monday

afternoon that a man had gravely injured a woman at a home in the 1200 block

of Mercer Street in Knoxville. Officers found evidence of a potentially deadly

assault at the home. Neither the victim nor the suspect was at the scene when

officers arrived. Perez’s body was found in the bed of a white pickup truck that

was located at an Oak Ridge park off of Oak Ridge Turnpike near Sweet Gum

Lane shortly before 8:30 p.m. Juan Carlos Diaz Perez, who investigators believe

left the murder scene in the pickup truck, has been charged with first-degree

murder.

US Marshals said Tuesday that Juan Carlos Perez was taken into custody in a home on the 1200 block of Mercer Street in Oak Ridge.