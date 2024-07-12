Michael John Sherin, age 64, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on July 7th, 2024. Currently of Kingston, TN, he was born in Glendale, Ca where he resided most of his life. He was a loving son, brother, father, and grandfather. His father, John “Jack” Sherin predeceased him.

He is survived by his 93 year old mother, Alyce Sherin; his sister, Lynn Sherin Piper (Thom); his brother, Mark Sherin (Karen); his children, Jessica Chamberlin (Ryan) and Kristine Schonbrun (Austin); and his 4 grandsons.

He was the life of the party, always ready with a joke or a funny story to share. He loved music and sports. No matter the score, he was and still is the Rams and UCLA’s biggest fan. He always said, his greatest accomplishments in life were his two daughters.

His legacy of laughter and joy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

No arrangements have been set at this time.