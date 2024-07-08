MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donors Receiving Dollywood Tickets July 15 – 19

WHO: MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood

WHAT: Dollywood Tickets to Everyday Heroes

WHEN: July 15 – 19 – Appointment Only!

WHERE: Donor Centers and Mobile Drives

WHY: Dollywood is helping MEDIC celebrate blood donors who make a successful blood donation from July 15th – 19th. Deferred donors will not receive a Dollywood ticket.

Appointments are required for donors. Due to the high demand, MEDIC will not be able to take walk-in donors next week. MEDIC does expect some wait times – even with the appointments – due to the high volume of donors. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, via the MEDIC app, or by calling 865-521-2656.

Donors will not receive any additional incentives next week. Deferred donors will receive a coupon for Bruster’s ice cream.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals across 23 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution. Demand remains high while donations have been low this summer.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.