Matthew Christopher, age 42, of Pembroke, Kentucky, formerly of Harriman, passed away Friday, July 12,
2024 at his mothers’ home in Harriman. He was born August 24, 1982 in Harriman and attended Oliver
Springs High School through his junior year. Matt had been a Roane County resident for most of his life. He
was employed as an Industrial Maintenance Technician at LG Electronics in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was
an avid fisherman and loved spending time on the lake. His kids were his life and his driving force. He loved
all genres of music and enjoyed playing the guitar. Preceded in death by his parents, Larry Ray & Kay Lemons
Christopher; special niece, Angie Parks; cousins, Porky, Kim, and Timmy.
SURVIVORS
Son Kayden Christopher of Harriman
Keaton Christopher of Harriman
Brothers Larry “Ricky” Christopher & wife, Shannon of Harriman
Jackie Christopher of Harriman
Uncles Larry Lemons of Harriman
Allen Christopher & wife, Roma of Dyllis
Tommy Christopher & wife, Maddie of Rockwood
Cousin Missy, Rena, Tanya, Lisa, Justin, Jennifer, JJ, Justin, John, Stevie, Donna
Stacie, Jacob, Sam, Thomas
Friends Uber, and Jason
Several extended family members and friends
Matt was cremated at his request and no services will be held at this time. Online register book can be signed
at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.