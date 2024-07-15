Matthew Christopher, age 42, of Pembroke, Kentucky, formerly of Harriman, passed away Friday, July 12,

2024 at his mothers’ home in Harriman. He was born August 24, 1982 in Harriman and attended Oliver

Springs High School through his junior year. Matt had been a Roane County resident for most of his life. He

was employed as an Industrial Maintenance Technician at LG Electronics in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was

an avid fisherman and loved spending time on the lake. His kids were his life and his driving force. He loved

all genres of music and enjoyed playing the guitar. Preceded in death by his parents, Larry Ray & Kay Lemons

Christopher; special niece, Angie Parks; cousins, Porky, Kim, and Timmy.

SURVIVORS

Son Kayden Christopher of Harriman

Keaton Christopher of Harriman

Brothers Larry “Ricky” Christopher & wife, Shannon of Harriman

Jackie Christopher of Harriman

Uncles Larry Lemons of Harriman

Allen Christopher & wife, Roma of Dyllis

Tommy Christopher & wife, Maddie of Rockwood

Cousin Missy, Rena, Tanya, Lisa, Justin, Jennifer, JJ, Justin, John, Stevie, Donna

Stacie, Jacob, Sam, Thomas

Friends Uber, and Jason

Several extended family members and friends

Matt was cremated at his request and no services will be held at this time. Online register book can be signed

at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.