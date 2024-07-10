Kadence Jessie James Parker came into this world like a shooting star that burned out too

quickly on Tuesday, July 9 th 2024 at North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, TN.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Goldie Bolton also Bobby and Patricia

Parker.

Kadence is survived by his parents Edward and Linda Parker of Clinton, TN; sisters Kate Parker

and Annaleise Moore. He also leaves behind many relatives.

Visitation for family and friends of Kadence will be Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 1:00pm –

2:00pm with his memorial service to follow at 2:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in

Clinton, TN. His graveside service will follow after his memorial service at Gilbreath Cemetery in

the Marlow community. Bishop David Triplett will be officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Kadence Jessie James Parker.

