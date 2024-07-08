Johnny E. McMahan age 67

Johnny E. McMahan age67 of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at his residence. He was born on September 17, 1956, in Flint Michigan to the late James “Ted” McMahan and Edna Fox. Johnny enjoyed fishing, hunting and music. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Johnny will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, Johnny is preceded by his daughter Teresa McMahan and brother Mike McMahan.

Survived by:

Children……………..Crystal Cook husband Michael, Wendy Jewell and Ricky Archer

Grandchildren……Leigh Brummett, Seth Coble, Shacoda Ruimveld, Kendra Allen, Alyson

Gates, Natheniel Lewis, Kaitlyn Jewell, Trent Jewell, Caleb Jewell,

Christian Archer, and Zachary Archer.

Sibling………………Harvey McMahan, Ralph McMahan, Edward Liles, and Jennifer Lyon

9 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8th, 2024, from 5:00-7:00PM at Grace Baptist Church the Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Chucky Daniels officiating. www.holleygamble.com