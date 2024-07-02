Independence Day will be celebrated throughout Anderson County this week in

a variety of ways. Among them, the annual Norris Day celebration on Thursday,

July 4, will again allow city residents and visitors to observe the holiday and

participate in a long list of fun events capped off by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Similar events are planned elsewhere in the county. In Clinton, the celebration

will begin at 5 p.m. at Lakefront Park. It will be followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.,

which will be launched from the dog park area across the Clinch River from

downtown. In Rocky Top, there will be a celebration beginning at 5 p.m. at the

city park, preceded by a children’s parade beginning at 4:45 p.m., and ending

with fireworks at 10 p.m. Earlier in the day in Rocky Top, there will be a

collector and antique car show from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the George Templin

Memorial Ballfield. As part of Norris Day, there will be a free concert by 110 in

the Shade, a six-member group performing electric, funk, soul, Motown, and

R&B numbers, from 7-9 p.m. on the outdoor stage next to the Lions Club

Pavilion downtown. Norris Day begins with the Firecracker 4K and 1K Fun Run at

8:30 a.m. in the town’s Commons area.

Related