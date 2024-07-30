In Loving Memory of Dora “Sue” Seiber

Dora “Sue” Seiber, age 84, of Clinton, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2024. A devoted and loving mother and grandmother, she was known for her unwavering faith, kind heart, and strength. Born the only daughter among six brothers, Sue was cherished by her family and friends. Her life was a testament to resilience and grace, and she was a pillar of love and support for all who knew her.

Sue leaves behind a legacy of faith, having been deeply committed to her spiritual life, a faithful member of the First Wesleyan Church of Clinton. Her compassion and generosity touched many lives, and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Marking the end of her earthly journey and the beginning of her eternal celebration with those who preceded her. Including her husband Carl “Fred” Seiber, parents Horace and Alice Campbell, and her siblings Jim Campbell, Carl Campbell, Harley Campbell, Herald Campbell, Lawrence Campbell, and John Campbell. She is survived by her sons Greg and Doug Seiber, daughter-in-law Kristy Seiber, and grandchildren Payne Seiber, Tyler Hardy, Ethan Hardy, and Ava Seiber.

Receiving of friends will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 6:00pm, followed by service at 7:30pm, at Holly Gamble Funeral Home at 621 South Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Clinton, TN 37716. The burial procession will leave from Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 10:45am on Friday, August 2, 2024, for graveside services commencing at 11:00am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens (160 Edgemoor Road, Powell, TN 37849). Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

Sue’s family wishes to express their deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this time of loss.