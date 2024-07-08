One person is dead and Norris Freeway will be shut down over the next few
hours as law enforcement investigates a vehicle fire in Rocky Top. According to
the Rocky Top Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to the fire
on Norris Freeway at Mason Street. The department added that Norris Freeway
shut down and will be for the next several areas. Drivers and residents are
asked to avoid the area if possible. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the
Tennessee Bureua of Investigation are assisting the Rocky Top Police
Department in the investigation.