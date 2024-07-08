One person is dead and Norris Freeway will be shut down over the next few

hours as law enforcement investigates a vehicle fire in Rocky Top. According to

the Rocky Top Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to the fire

on Norris Freeway at Mason Street. The department added that Norris Freeway

shut down and will be for the next several areas. Drivers and residents are

asked to avoid the area if possible. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the

Tennessee Bureua of Investigation are assisting the Rocky Top Police

Department in the investigation.