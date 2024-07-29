Fatal Crash

A Blount County man died Thursday night, July 25, in a single-vehicle crash in

Oak Ridge. 34 year old William lldis of Louisville, Tennessee, was pronounced

dead on the scene. Oak Ridge Police responded to the 200 block area of

Lafayette Drive after a call about an erratic driver. Officers began life-saving

measures until relieved by Oak Ridge Fire Department firefighters and Anderson

County Emergency Medical Services personnel. These life-saving measures were

not successful. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information

that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD.

