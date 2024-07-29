A Blount County man died Thursday night, July 25, in a single-vehicle crash in
Oak Ridge. 34 year old William lldis of Louisville, Tennessee, was pronounced
dead on the scene. Oak Ridge Police responded to the 200 block area of
Lafayette Drive after a call about an erratic driver. Officers began life-saving
measures until relieved by Oak Ridge Fire Department firefighters and Anderson
County Emergency Medical Services personnel. These life-saving measures were
not successful. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information
that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD.
Fatal Crash
