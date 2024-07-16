Fairest of the Fair Winners

Congratulations to our 2024 Winners!

Anderson County Fair Fairest of the Fair:
Autumn Brooke Hill

Fairest of the Fair Sweetheart: Shae Marie York
Judy Crosby Duncan Poise Award: Shae Marie York
Carl Worley Community and Character Award: Shae Marie York
Moira Kaye Ely Interview Award: Contestant: Hazel Marie Hensley
E.T. Stamey People’s Choice Queen: Destiny Maria Faith Warman

Anderson County Fair Junior Fairest of the Fair: Brooke Madison Halford

1st Runner-Up: Maggie Dale Proffitt
2nd Runner-Up: Kyndall Chanelle St Hill
E.T. Stamey People’s Choice Award: Anna Sophia Palmer

Anderson County Fair Princess Fairest of the Fair: Adeline Elizabeth Queener

1st Runner-Up: Kiri Anne York
2nd Runner-Up: Piper Jean Linthicum
E.T. Stamey People’s Choice Award: Adeline Elizabeth Queener

Anderson County Fair Pre-Teen Fairest of the Fair: Hadley Kate Webb

1st Runner-Up: Amelia Grace Tomb
2nd Runner-Up: Madilyn Vay McLemore
E.T. Stamey People’s Choice Award: Hadley Kate Webb

