Emmanuel Malik Johnson, better Known as Manny, age 29 of Cookeville, TN passed away on Monday,
July 29, 2024 in Cookeville, TN. He was an angel and a kind hearted special person that everyone loved.
Also had a smile that would light up a room. Manny loved watching and playing football and also loved
kids. He achieved many obstacles in his life that others said he wouldn’t be able to do. Manny was proud
to be a soldier and served in the Army National Guard.
Manny is survived by his parents, Gary and Karen Harness of Clinton, TN; very special friend and Fiancé
Sarah Jagneaux of Crossville, TN; step children, Steven, Jason and Moriah; brother, Calvin Harness and
wife Wendy of Claxton, TN; sisters, Heather Holt and husband Brian of Clinton, TN, and Jennifer Phillips
and Jacob Carroll of Clinton, TN; other brothers and sisters, Bennie Mayfield, Talisha Grant, Startricia
Bethea, Leroy Anderson, Aubrey Mayfield, Thomas Mayfield, Ny’Aziah Blount. He also leaves many
nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a host of other friends.
Visitation for Manny will be Friday, August 2, 2024 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Eagle Bend Apostolic
Church in Clinton, TN with his celebration of life to follow at 7:00pm with Bishop David Triplett and
Pastor Blake Miller officiating.
Graveside service for Manny will be 11:00am on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at Woodhaven Memorial
Gardens in Powell, TN with Pastor Terry May officiating.
Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Emmanuel Malik Johnson.
Emmanuel Malik Johnson
