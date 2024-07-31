Emmanuel Malik Johnson, better Known as Manny, age 29 of Cookeville, TN passed away on Monday,

July 29, 2024 in Cookeville, TN. He was an angel and a kind hearted special person that everyone loved.

Also had a smile that would light up a room. Manny loved watching and playing football and also loved

kids. He achieved many obstacles in his life that others said he wouldn’t be able to do. Manny was proud

to be a soldier and served in the Army National Guard.

Manny is survived by his parents, Gary and Karen Harness of Clinton, TN; very special friend and Fiancé

Sarah Jagneaux of Crossville, TN; step children, Steven, Jason and Moriah; brother, Calvin Harness and

wife Wendy of Claxton, TN; sisters, Heather Holt and husband Brian of Clinton, TN, and Jennifer Phillips

and Jacob Carroll of Clinton, TN; other brothers and sisters, Bennie Mayfield, Talisha Grant, Startricia

Bethea, Leroy Anderson, Aubrey Mayfield, Thomas Mayfield, Ny’Aziah Blount. He also leaves many

nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a host of other friends.

Visitation for Manny will be Friday, August 2, 2024 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Eagle Bend Apostolic

Church in Clinton, TN with his celebration of life to follow at 7:00pm with Bishop David Triplett and

Pastor Blake Miller officiating.

Graveside service for Manny will be 11:00am on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at Woodhaven Memorial

Gardens in Powell, TN with Pastor Terry May officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Emmanuel Malik Johnson.

