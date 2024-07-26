Deer Hunt Drawing

Jim Miller

The 2024 Norris Watershed deer hunt drawing will take place on Wednesday,
August 14th, at the community building. Registration will be open at 12 p.m.,
and the drawing will be held at 2:00 p.m. This year’s hunt dates are as follows.
Archery: October 19-27 Muzzleloader/shotgun: November 23-December 1. A
city permit obtained at the drawing is required to deer hunt in the Norris
Watershed, and the hunt zone, including the rifle range, will be closed to all
other users during the hunts.

