The 2024 Norris Watershed deer hunt drawing will take place on Wednesday,

August 14th, at the community building. Registration will be open at 12 p.m.,

and the drawing will be held at 2:00 p.m. This year’s hunt dates are as follows.

Archery: October 19-27 Muzzleloader/shotgun: November 23-December 1. A

city permit obtained at the drawing is required to deer hunt in the Norris

Watershed, and the hunt zone, including the rifle range, will be closed to all

other users during the hunts.

