County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. July 13

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for

a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by

Representative John Ragan. In addition to door prizes and the breakfast sponsorship, a new

donut sponsorship has been added. July’s donut sponsor is Regina Copeland.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, July 13 th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks

Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m.

honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their

service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the

breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship

and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with

them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location

and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about

the breakfast each month.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

August 10, 2024 is sponsored by Friends of U.S. Military Families; September 14, 2024 is

sponsored by Clinton High School Air Force JROTC Dragon Squadron; October 12, 2024 is

sponsored by Rebecca Watts with Humana. November 9 th is sponsored by AMVETS Post 2 and

AMVETS Auxiliary Post 2; December 14, 2024 is sponsored by Gentivahs and Brent Wallace;

January 11, 2025 is open; and February 8, 2025 is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for

Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a

breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

CUTLINE: Pictured are Veteran Ron Worthington and Veteran Zeke Vanderpool, co-founder of

Operation Angel Wing, at June’s Veterans Appreciation Breakfast.