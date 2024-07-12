CODY LANDON BROWN, age 29, of Kingston, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 11, 2024 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born May 8, 1995 in Knoxville and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Cody was a member of the Kingston Masonic Lodge No. 38 F&AM. He enjoyed collecting knives and guns. He was also a great cook. Preceded in death by his brother, Bryor; grandmother, Patty Moore; great-grandparents, Ebb & Barbara Moore and Tom & Ruby Smith.

SURVIVORS

Parents Jason & Tina Brown of Kingston

Wife Haley Brown of Harriman

Sister Bryley Brown of Kingston

Grandmother Dixie Brown of Kingston

Grandfathers Wildie Brown & wife, Charlotte of Evansville

Terry Moore & wife, Teresa of Kingston

Uncles Mark Brown of Kingston

Randy Brown & wife, Connie of Harriman

Great Uncle Lester Smith of Kingston

Fur Babies Banjo & Fly Rod

Several extended family members and a host of friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 pm, Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at Fraker Funeral Home with Masonic service following at 12:00 pm, in the chapel conducted by Kingston Masonic Lodge. Interment will follow the service at Lawnville Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.