Jim Miller 20 hours ago

City of Oak Ridge Winter Basketball officials needed
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 24, 2024) – The City of Oak Ridge Department of Recreation
& Parks Department is currently seeking basketball officials for its upcoming 2025
basketball season.
TSSAA experience is preferred, but not required. As this is a contract position, all
applicants must be at least 18 years of age.
The season is tentatively scheduled to begin January 6, 2025, and end the last week of
March 2025.
For more information, interested candidates may contact Matt Reece at (865) 425-3440
or by e-mail at mreece@oakridgetn.gov.

