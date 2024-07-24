City of Oak Ridge Winter Basketball officials needed

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 24, 2024) – The City of Oak Ridge Department of Recreation

& Parks Department is currently seeking basketball officials for its upcoming 2025

basketball season.

TSSAA experience is preferred, but not required. As this is a contract position, all

applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

The season is tentatively scheduled to begin January 6, 2025, and end the last week of

March 2025.

For more information, interested candidates may contact Matt Reece at (865) 425-3440

or by e-mail at mreece@oakridgetn.gov.

