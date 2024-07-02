City of Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department Fall Softball Registration open

Team registration for the City of Oak Ridge Department of Recreation & Parks’ 2024 Fall Softball season will open on June 28, 2024. 

A Men’s League will be offered on Monday evenings with the possibility of Thursday make-up games. A recreational and a competitive Co-Ed league will be offered on Tuesday evenings with the possibility of Thursday make up games. 

Teams must complete registration paperwork and pay the applicable registration fee by Saturday, July 27, 2024. Games are scheduled to begin the week of August 5. 

For more information or to obtain the registration paperwork, teams may contact Matt Reece at (865) 425-3440 or players may inquire at the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center. Registration materials are due by July 27.

