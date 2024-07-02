City of Clinton 4th of July Events

Fourth of July 2024

Schedule of Events

5PM to 10PM

 4:30: Lakefront Park closed for event

 5:00: Event official start time

 5:15 – 5:45: First Wrestling Show!

 6:00 – 6:30: Wresting Battle Royale Show!

 9:15: Ponderosa Zoo Packs Leaves

 9:45: Fireworks Start

 10:05: Event Ends

Activities During Event

 Backyard Bouncers

 Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo

 Game Truck

 East Tennessee Championship Wrestling

 Til Ragnarok Axe Throw

 Hamock Sound

Food Trucks at Event

 Big Butts BBQ

 Bailey’s Beverage Cart

 Hippie Bowls

 The Hungry Hillbilly

 Kennedy Grill

 Kona Ice

 Melinda Lundsford’s Funnel Cakes

 Rasta Pasta

 Sticks and Scoops

 The Nut Hut

 TK’s Gourmet Food Wagon