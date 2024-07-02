City of Clinton 4th of July Events

Jim Miller 2 days ago

Fourth of July 2024
Schedule of Events
5PM to 10PM
 4:30: Lakefront Park closed for event
 5:00: Event official start time
 5:15 – 5:45: First Wrestling Show!
 6:00 – 6:30: Wresting Battle Royale Show!
 9:15: Ponderosa Zoo Packs Leaves
 9:45: Fireworks Start
 10:05: Event Ends

Activities During Event

 Backyard Bouncers
 Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo
 Game Truck
 East Tennessee Championship Wrestling
 Til Ragnarok Axe Throw
 Hamock Sound

Food Trucks at Event

 Big Butts BBQ
 Bailey’s Beverage Cart
 Hippie Bowls
 The Hungry Hillbilly
 Kennedy Grill
 Kona Ice
 Melinda Lundsford’s Funnel Cakes
 Rasta Pasta
 Sticks and Scoops
 The Nut Hut
 TK’s Gourmet Food Wagon

