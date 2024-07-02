City of Clinton 4th of July Events

Fourth of July 2024
Schedule of Events
5PM to 10PM
4:30: Lakefront Park closed for event
5:00: Event official start time
5:15 – 5:45: First Wrestling Show!
6:00 – 6:30: Wresting Battle Royale Show!
9:15: Ponderosa Zoo Packs Leaves
9:45: Fireworks Start
10:05: Event Ends
Activities During Event
Backyard Bouncers
Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo
Game Truck
East Tennessee Championship Wrestling
Til Ragnarok Axe Throw
Hamock Sound
Food Trucks at Event
Big Butts BBQ
Bailey’s Beverage Cart
Hippie Bowls
The Hungry Hillbilly
Kennedy Grill
Kona Ice
Melinda Lundsford’s Funnel Cakes
Rasta Pasta
Sticks and Scoops
The Nut Hut
TK’s Gourmet Food Wagon