Christopher Ray “Skeeter” Moser, age 47 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away

at his home on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on April 18, 1977, he was the son of Von Moser

and the late Henrietta Hayes Moser. In addition to his mother, he was

preceded in death by his brother: Russell Moser, and his sister: Angie Seibers.

He loved riding his ATV, enjoyed the outdoors and fishing.

He is survived by his father: Von Moser of Briceville, Tennessee; daughter:

Amber Duff of Caryville, Tennessee; brothers: Darrell Stocks and David Stocks

both of Briceville, Wendell Moser and Von Lynn Moser both of Rocky Top,

Tennessee and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Skeeter will be on Monday, July 15, 2024, from 6:00pm –

8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. His graveside service

will be 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top,

TN with Reverand Ricky Hayes officiating.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is honored to serve the family of

Christopher Ray “Skeeter” Moser.

