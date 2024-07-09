The TBI confirmed a one-year-old child died in a vehicle fire on Norris Freeway
in Rocky Top. The fire happened on Friday. The TBI said it’s investigating the fire
alongside the Rocky Top Police Department. The one-year-old was pronounced
dead at the scene. Two children and one adult were also hurt in the fire and
transported for treatment, according to the TBI. Foul play isn’t suspected,
however, the investigation into the cause of the fire is active. According to
police, the unspecified vehicle was found burning at Norris Freeway and Mason
Street. One witness said there were two booms. That witness grabbed a fire
extinguisher and ran to the car, before working to help a child escape.
Child died in Vehicle Fire on Norris Freeway
The TBI confirmed a one-year-old child died in a vehicle fire on Norris Freeway