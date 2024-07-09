Child died in Vehicle Fire on Norris Freeway

The TBI confirmed a one-year-old child died in a vehicle fire on Norris Freeway

in Rocky Top. The fire happened on Friday. The TBI said it’s investigating the fire

alongside the Rocky Top Police Department. The one-year-old was pronounced

dead at the scene. Two children and one adult were also hurt in the fire and

transported for treatment, according to the TBI. Foul play isn’t suspected,

however, the investigation into the cause of the fire is active. According to

police, the unspecified vehicle was found burning at Norris Freeway and Mason

Street. One witness said there were two booms. That witness grabbed a fire

extinguisher and ran to the car, before working to help a child escape.

