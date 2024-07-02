Chamber sells land at a 50,000 loss. Clinton City gets Great Deal.

Jim Miller 2 days ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 295 Views

The city of Clinton has bought a 1.17-acre tract on North Main Street from the
Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, and has begun grading the property
to create a new downtown parking lot. The Anderson County Chambe purchased the property as a home for a new chamber building. However, after purchasing the land another parcel of property was donated to the Chamber for the new building. The Chamber paid 199k for the land and sold it to Clinton City for 150kThe city closed on the $150,000 land
purchase two weeks ago, and began almost immediately to flatten and prepare
the lot for parking spaces. They initially will be gravel-covered, but eventually

will be paved with asphalt. The lot is about the same size as the lower parking
lot on Commerce Street, which has about 120 parking spaces.

