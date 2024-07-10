CARLAND RAY DAVIS

Jim Miller 16 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 28 Views

CARLAND RAY DAVIS, age 82, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.  He was born September 18, 1941 in Oliver Springs and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County.  He served his country proudly in United States Army National Guard.  Carland had worked all over the Southeast as a drywall finisher which was his passion in life.  He also enjoyed dirt track racing.  Preceded in death by his wife, Marietta Davis; parents, Charles Perry Davis and Louise Echols Davis; brothers, Harold, Clifford, Kenny, Dale, Howard, Jack, Ronnie, Dennis, and Mitchell Davis; sisters, Glenda & Judy Davis; step-son, David Hill; fur babies, George and Junior.

SURVIVORS

Step-children             Robert Hill & wife, Melody of Sunbright

                                    Fred Hill & wife, Angie of Kingston

                                    Donnie Hill & wife, Shelly of Knoxville

                                    Raymond Hill & wife, Kristi of Kingston

                                    Delores Hill of Memphis

Brothers                     Wayne Davis of Clinton

                                    Alfred Davis of Clinton

Sister                          Joanne Lampkin & husband, Howard of Knoxville

13 Grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many friends

The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2024 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 11:00 am, in the chapel with Rev. Tim Hamby officiating.  Interment will immediately follow the service at Bethel Fairview Cemetery.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Alma Sue Wilshire, age 72

Alma Sue Wilshire, age 72 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2024 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.