Candidates’ Forum

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes the community to
participate in two Candidates’ Forums – one for Anderson County candidates
and one for Roane County candidates. Both forums will have the candidates for
Tennessee State Primary Elections and County General Elections as they appear
on the election ballots. The Anderson County forum will be held on Tuesday,
July 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM. It will take place at the Oak Ridge Campus of Roane
State Community College, Goff Building, Room 107. The Roane County forum
will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM. It will take place at the Oak
Ridge Campus of Roane State Community College, Goff Building, Room 107.
Candidates without opposition will introduced.

