Boys and Girls Club Honors Executive Director Lawrence Hahn

The Anderson County Commission honored former Boys and Girls Club of Oak

Ridge Executive Director Lawrence Hahn for his 90th birthday by passing a

resolution at its July meeting. Hahn served as executive director of that

organization from 1958 until 2009. As explained in the agenda for the

commission’s July 16 meeting, he led the organization through many changes.

“The Oak Ridge club started in an approximately 1,200-square-foot abandoned

and dilapidated wooden structure,” the resolution said. “But through Laurence

Hahn’s enthusiasm and leadership, he built a productive network of volunteers

and influential benefactors and oversaw the construction of modern club

facilities with a gymnasium, learning center, and four athletic fields.

“Most importantly, Mr. Lawrence Hahn’s commitment and passion for the Boys

and Girls Club’s programs positively affected generations of Youth and their

families,”

