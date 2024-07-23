Boys and Girls Club Honors Executive Director Lawrence Hahn

The Anderson County Commission honored former Boys and Girls Club of Oak
Ridge Executive Director Lawrence Hahn for his 90th birthday by passing a
resolution at its July meeting. Hahn served as executive director of that
organization from 1958 until 2009. As explained in the agenda for the
commission’s July 16 meeting, he led the organization through many changes.
“The Oak Ridge club started in an approximately 1,200-square-foot abandoned
and dilapidated wooden structure,” the resolution said. “But through Laurence
Hahn’s enthusiasm and leadership, he built a productive network of volunteers
and influential benefactors and oversaw the construction of modern club
facilities with a gymnasium, learning center, and four athletic fields.
“Most importantly, Mr. Lawrence Hahn’s commitment and passion for the Boys
and Girls Club’s programs positively affected generations of Youth and their
families,”
