Jim Miller 14 hours ago

Blount County man dies in single-vehicle crash in Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 26, 2024) – A Blount County man died Thursday night in a single-
vehicle crash in Oak Ridge.
William F. Alldis, 34, of Louisville, Tennessee, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Oak Ridge Police Department (ORPD) officers responded to the 200-block area of Lafayette
Drive after a call about an erratic driver at 8:51 p.m. and a crash reported minutes later at 8:53
p.m.
Upon arrival at 8:55 p.m., officers began life-saving measures until relieved by Oak Ridge Fire
Department (ORFD) firefighters and Anderson County Emergency Medical Services (ACEMS)
medics. These life-saving measures were not successful.
Alldis was transported to the Knox County Regional Medical Examiner’s Officer by ACEMS.
The crash remains under investigation by ORPD crash reconstructionists. The investigation is
ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399.
Tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information
can be given anonymously.

