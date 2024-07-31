BBQ and Bluegrass Bash to Benefit CASA on August 24, 2024

Blount County, Tennessee — Saturday, August 24th — Get ready for an evening of great food,

music, and community spirit at the CASA BBQ and Bluegrass Bash on Saturday, August 24th.

This annual event, held at Smithview Pavilion, promises an evening of fantastic auction items,

BBQ and music, all in support of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).

From 6:00pm EST to 9:00pm EST, attendees can enjoy delicious BBQ food, live bluegrass

music, dancing, and participate in a silent auction. The event aims to bring the community

together for a fun-filled evening while raising funds for CASA, an organization dedicated to

advocating for abused and neglected children.

It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy some incredible BBQ and

music, and support the vital work CASA does for children in need.

Proceeds from “BBQ & Bluegrass Bash” will directly benefit CASA of the Tennessee Heartland,

an organization committed to advocating for the best interests of abused and neglected children

in the foster care system. By attending this event, guests will not only enjoy a memorable

evening but also contribute to making a positive impact in the lives of vulnerable children in the

community.

Tickets for the BBQ and Bluegrass Bash are available now and can be purchased online at

https://casatnh.org/ or at check-in on the day of the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://casatnh.org/.

About CASA:

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is a nonprofit organization that trains and supports

volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children within the court

system. For more information about CASA and its mission, visit https://casatnh.org/.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Time: 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Smithview Pavilion – 601 Smithview Dr, Maryville, TN 37803

