BBQ and Bluegrass Bash to Benefit CASA on August 24, 2024
Blount County, Tennessee — Saturday, August 24th — Get ready for an evening of great food,
music, and community spirit at the CASA BBQ and Bluegrass Bash on Saturday, August 24th.
This annual event, held at Smithview Pavilion, promises an evening of fantastic auction items,
BBQ and music, all in support of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates).
From 6:00pm EST to 9:00pm EST, attendees can enjoy delicious BBQ food, live bluegrass
music, dancing, and participate in a silent auction. The event aims to bring the community
together for a fun-filled evening while raising funds for CASA, an organization dedicated to
advocating for abused and neglected children.
It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy some incredible BBQ and
music, and support the vital work CASA does for children in need.
Proceeds from “BBQ & Bluegrass Bash” will directly benefit CASA of the Tennessee Heartland,
an organization committed to advocating for the best interests of abused and neglected children
in the foster care system. By attending this event, guests will not only enjoy a memorable
evening but also contribute to making a positive impact in the lives of vulnerable children in the
community.
Tickets for the BBQ and Bluegrass Bash are available now and can be purchased online at
https://casatnh.org/ or at check-in on the day of the event.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://casatnh.org/.
About CASA:
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is a nonprofit organization that trains and supports
volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children within the court
system. For more information about CASA and its mission, visit https://casatnh.org/.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024
Time: 6:00pm – 9:00pm
Location: Smithview Pavilion – 601 Smithview Dr, Maryville, TN 37803
BBQ and Bluegrass Bash
BBQ and Bluegrass Bash to Benefit CASA on August 24, 2024