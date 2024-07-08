ASAP Coalition Coffee

July 8, 2024

Join us on Monday, July 29th for the in-person ASAP Coalition Coffee from 9-10 AM at our office. This will be a great opportunity to meet with other coalition members and learn how we can better support each other. A light breakfast will be provided. We look forward to seeing you there! Please fill out the RSVP form below if you intend to come.
