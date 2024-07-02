ARCHIE JOE HOLT, age 76 of Kingston passed away Monday, July 1, 2024 at the home

of his daughter. The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, July 8, 2024 at

Luminary Church and funeral service will follow the visitation at 7:00 pm, in the sanctuary

with Evangelist Bobby Shutt and Ronald Ingram officiating. Interment will be held 11:00

am, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at Sweetwater Memorial Park in Sweetwater. Online register

book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is

in charge of arrangements.

