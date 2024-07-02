Another Clinton High School administrator gone. Carrie Jenkins wife of former Anderson Co. Schools principal Dan Jenkins resigns as head guidance counselor at Clinton High School

The wife of former Anderson County Schools principal Dan Jenkins, Carrie Jenkins has resigned from her position as head guidance counselor of Clinton High School.

Carrie Jenkins is married to Dan Jenkins, former Clinton High School principal who resigned in April during a grade changing scandal at the school. Carrie was also suspended pending an investigation, and the school’s contract with head football coach Darrell Keith was not renewed.

This is a continuing story that WYSH has been following since 4/14/24 when we first published the information surrounding these events. WYSH will keep you posted as others involved are made public. There is an ongoing criminal investigation currently being conducted by Anderson County Attorney General Dave Clark and Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker. Sheriff Russel Barker said on WYSH air June 19th that his department was looking into 8 separate crimes. He said the current crimes were misdemeanors.

UPDATE……… WYSH listeners have ask us to print the entire resignation letter from Carrie Jenkins.