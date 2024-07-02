Anne Cooper Lovain, age 64, of Knoxville, passed away at her residence on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Anne was born March 26, 1960, in Warrensburg, Missouri, to the late William Luther Cooper Jr. and Rachel Anne Cooper. Anne loved baseball and was an avid Cubs fan. She also had a deep love for Rock and Roll music and attended numerous Rock and Roll concerts. She also enjoyed vacationing at the beach and dancing in the kitchen. Her pride and joy in her life was her family, especially her grandchildren, with whom she was always sharing pictures and stories with her friends. She was currently the assistant credit manager at Stowers Machinery Corporation in Knoxville.

She is survived by her daughters, Rachel Lawson & husband Tyler and Caroline Lovain, both of Knoxville; life partner, Bruce Chenell of Knoxville; grandchildren, Cooper and Lily Lawson of Knoxville; siblings, William “Luke” Cooper & wife Nancy Tabor, Tim Cooper & wife Denise, and Amy Cooper; special niece, Abby Cooper; nephew, Kris Cooper; nieces, Kathryn and Sarah Cooper and beloved dog, Allie.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service 11:00 am, Saturday, July 6, 2024 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com