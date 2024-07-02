Anderson County’s trash convenience centers closed on Thursday

Anderson County’s trash convenience centers will be closed on Thursday, but
they will be open Friday and Saturday during regular hours. The Blockhouse
Valley recycling facility will be closed Thursday through Saturday. The Anderson
County Animal Shelter, at 1480 Blockhouse Valley Road, will be closed to the
public Wednesday through Friday. Anderson County Government offices also
will be closed Thursday and Friday.

