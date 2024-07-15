Anderson County Schools special Event

Parents, Teachers, and Students —

The Anderson County School District would like to invite you to a special event on August 2nd at the ACHS Auditorium at 5:30pm. Our district welcomes Kevin Hines, Almost 24 years ago, he found himseld at the edge of the Golden Gate Bridge, facing a devastating choice. In this deeply personal video, (Video) he share the reasons behind that tough decision and, more importantly, how he managed to turn his life around.

Since the Golden Gate Bridge opened in 1937, thousands of people have tried to kill themselves by leaping. Only 34 have lived. Kevin Hines is one of them.

On September 24, 2000, the paranoid and hallucinating nineteen-year-old flung himself off the bridge in a suicide attempt. He fell 220 feet straight down into the San Francisco Bay, shattering his T12, L1, and L2 vertebrae. He lacerated most of his lower organs. A Coast Guard boat pulled Hines from the frigid waters, and brought him to Marin General Hospital.

Thanks to a serendipitous, experimental surgery the plunge into the water left almost no physical evidence on Hines’ body. He has a few scars, but otherwise his body is whole again. He now travels the world to share his story in the hopes of preventing more suicides and educating people about wellness.

In the summer of 2013, Kevin released his bestselling memoir titled Cracked Not Broken, Surviving and Thriving After A Suicide Attempt. His compelling story has touched diverse, global audiences within colleges and universities, high schools, corporations, clergy, military, clinicians, health and medical communities, law enforcement organizations, and various industries. Thousands have communicated to Hines that his story helped save their lives. He has reached millions with his story. In the year 2018 he executive produced and directed the award winning documentary film ‘Suicide the Ripple Effect’ It was released worldwide and have since been seen by over 500,000 people.

Kevin believes in the power of the human spirit and in the fact that you can find the ability to live mentally well.

His mantra: “Life is a gift, that is why they call it the present. Cherish it always.”

Story and Testimonies Document

Introducing Kevin Hines Video Link

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses of life, realize their abilities, learn well and work well, and contribute to their community.

Anderson County Schools strives to provide culturally competent, holistic, and wellness focused services that promote children’s social-emotional development, prevent the onset of mental health challenges, and address social-emotional problems that currently exist.

Ryan Sutton

Communication/PR Coordinator

Anderson County Schools