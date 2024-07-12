Anderson County School System Releases Timeline Report on Grade Changing Scandal

Clinton High School Investigation Timeline

• On January 11, 2024, the Director of Student Services, PaulaSellers, reported to the Assistant Director of Schools, Greg Deal, that Juvenile Court was upset and wanted Anderson County Schools’ explanation as to why a juvenile that was in court told the Judge that he “graduated” from Clinton High School, yet Ms. Sellers had submitted documentationindicating the same student was still enrolled at CHS.

• The Assistant Director told Ms. Sellers to call Dan Jenkins, Principal at CHS, and have him: (1) come to the next court date; and (2) provide an explanation for the Court. (Mr. Jenkins later sent Assistant Principal Nate Martin in his place.)

• On March 7, 2024, the Director of Secondary Education- Suzi Schmidt and the Testing Coordinator-Andrea Russell, met withthe Director of Schools, Dr. Tim Parrott, and told him a number of students at CHS had somehow not taken end of course exams. Administration was also concerned at that timeabout the number of students in on-line classes at CHS.

• On March 20, 2024, because of lingering and unanswered questions, Dr. Parrott directed the Assistant Director of Schools to investigate how this happened and came to be at CHS.

• The Assistant Director of Schools looked at the student at issue’sSkyward account and saw that student was placed at the ClinchRiver Community School shortly before he graduated onDecember 15, 2023. It was then discovered the same student somehow “earned” five credits in only eight days immediately after returning to Clinton High School. The student alsoshowed only 26 credits in total.

• After such information was relayed to Dr. Parrott, he then called attorney Chris McCarty for advice on how to possibly proceed.

• Due to now knowing at least one CHS student showed serious credit irregularities, Mr. McCarty recommend self-reporting this situation to the Tennessee Department of Education(TDOE), while also seeking their input/guidance.

• Because grade and/or record tampering can also at times be criminal, Mr. McCarty also advised reporting this situation to the District Attorney’s Office for further consideration and investigation.

• On March 25, 2024, in fact, Chris McCarty contacted ChristyBallard, TDOE’s General Counsel, and she recommended making a report to Deputy Commissioner Sam Pearcy. Dr. Parrott also contacted Anderson County Board Chairman Scott Gillenwaters to inform him about this situation and the school system’s ongoing investigation.

• On March 26, 2024, the Director of Schools askedadministrators, including Greg Deal and Suzi Schmidt, to look at all schedules and transcripts of senior students at both Clinton High School and Anderson County High School to see if they saw/found any other concerns or irregularities with student credits/grades. Administration also worked with Mr. McCarty to help think through and determine what to possibly look for (and where) when conducting this review.

• On April 2, 2024, Greg Deal, Suzi Schmidt, Kim Towe, andAndrea Russell finished looking through and reviewing studentschedules and transcripts, and submitted a related report to Dr.Parrott. That information was part of a report/update prepared for and soon submitted to TDOE.

• On April 11, 2024, Dr. Parrott entered into executive session with board counsel present to inform board members theongoing situation and investigation at CHS.

• On April 12, 2024, administration and Mr. McCarty updated Deputy Commissioner Pearcy.

• Also on April 12, 2024, Dr. Parrott met with Principal Dan Jenkins and former CHS credit recovery teacher Rachel Jones. Before the meeting, Dr. Parrott prepared and signed suspension pending further investigation letters for both Mr. Jenkins and Ms. Jones. When faced with suspension, Mr. Jenkins instead chose to immediately resign. Ms. Jones accepted her suspension.

• Also on April 12, 2024, Dr. Parrott and board attorney Elizabeth Burrell met with Anderson County District Attorney Dave Clark to inform him about the CHS situation and ask if he would like to order further investigation into the same.

• On April 19, 2024, after Mr. Clark ordered an investigation opened, Dr. Parrott and Greg Deal met with Detectives fromthe Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

• On May 2, 2024, after being provided clearance from Sheriff’s Office Detectives to proceed, Assistant Director Greg Deal andSecondary Director Suzi Schmidt began interviewing ClintonHigh School staff as part of the school system’s ongoing internal investigation.

• On May 13, 2024, Dr. Parrott presented proposed Charges ofDismissal for Rachel Jones and Clay Turpin to the Anderson County Board of Education, with the Board approving those Charges to proceed under the Tenure Act or under Tenn. Code Ann. 49-2-301. The Charges spoke for themselves, and detailed multiple grounds to warrant Rachel Jones and Clay Turpin’s dismissal (as well as Dan Jenkins’ dismissal, if he had not instead chosen to resign).

• On May 14, 2024, Dr. Parrott met with Clay Turpin and Rachel Jones, providing them both with copies of the Charges and related documentation, including a TDOE Memorandum summarizing their due process rights.

• On May 15, 2024, both Mr. Turpin and Ms. Jones submitted letters of resignation.

• At or around the same time, administration also scheduled and took part in meetings with CHS students and guardians. As a result of administration’s efforts – as well as the efforts of those students and guardians – of the 35 CHS students who were originally identified/affected, 21 completed all course work and graduated, while 11 more students were enrolled in summer school. Six of those 11 students have since graduated, while five are still working on the same.

• On May 21, 2024, Greg Deal and Suzi Schmidt completed theirinterviews of CHS staff members. In all, they interviewed 16teachers, counselors and administrators. Two parents were also contacted via phone, as they had declined to be interviewed in-person.

• On May 21, 2024, Dr. Parrott and Greg Deal met with CHS employee and football coach Darell Keith. Mr. Keith was informed that his employment and contract would not be renewed for the 2024-2025 school year.

• On May 21, 2024, Dr. Parrott and Suzi Schmidt met with CHScounselors Morgan Bradly, Meredith Brown, and BrittanySweet, who also received non-renewal letters. Carrie Jenkins, who was tenured, was suspended instead placed on suspension without pay status pending the outcome of the corresponding Sheriff’s Office investigation.

• On May 22, 2024, Greg Deal and Suzi Schmidt met with Dr. Parrott to inform him they had completed their investigation, and that they had worked with Mr. McCarty’s office toward ensuring the necessary related steps had been taken.

• On May 29, 2024, administration submitted an updated plan for correction to TDOE Deputy Commissioner Pearcy and General Counsel Christy Ballard.

• On June 24, 2024, Carrie Jenkins submitted her letter of resignation as a tenured employee.

• As of July 8, 2025, six more CHS students have completed all required course work and received their high school diplomas. Five more are still working on toward the same.

Importantly, this situation in no way affected all of the students, teachers, and other employees at CHS. Primarily, as outlined and explained within this timeline and the Charges of Dismissal for Ms. Jones and Mr. Turpin, this situation involved certain CHS students taking online classes and the employees who were involved with overseeing and managing those courses. Such employees failed – often intentionally – to follow Tennessee standards and Anderson County Board of Education policy/procedure. Due to discovering these issues and how they likely came about, Anderson County Schools administration reported not only what occurred at CHS to TDOE, but also what the school system will do moving forward to ensure nothing similar happens again at any school. During the 2024 school year, as just one example, all CHS students required to take EOC tests did so, and all related scores remain valid. Again though, it is simply unfair to associate all CHS students, teachers, and other employees with this situation. The vast majority of CHS employees, for example, work hard each and every day to faithfully and professionally educate students. Those employees should be honored, not criticized.

