Two people attending the Anderson County Board of Education meeting
told the board that they blame schools Director Tim Parrott for the Clinton High
School grading scandal, rather than the teachers involved. Courtney Atnip and
Ginger Cook spoke negatively about Parrott and the school system’s handling of
the incident, and they defended the teachers. Atnip said the school system did
not have policies in place to determine how to help students recover grades,
and so the teachers could not have violated those policies. She also said she
planned to go to state authorities and ask them to intervene. Even though
several CHS staff members have already resigned or been fired, debate over
grade recovery continued at the board meeting. The board spent some time
discussing the accusations privately, and an investigation is still ongoing.
Anderson County School Board Speakers Blame Parrot
