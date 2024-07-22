Anderson County School Board Speakers Blame Parrot

Two people attending the Anderson County Board of Education meeting

told the board that they blame schools Director Tim Parrott for the Clinton High

School grading scandal, rather than the teachers involved. Courtney Atnip and

Ginger Cook spoke negatively about Parrott and the school system’s handling of

the incident, and they defended the teachers. Atnip said the school system did

not have policies in place to determine how to help students recover grades,

and so the teachers could not have violated those policies. She also said she

planned to go to state authorities and ask them to intervene. Even though

several CHS staff members have already resigned or been fired, debate over

grade recovery continued at the board meeting. The board spent some time

discussing the accusations privately, and an investigation is still ongoing.

