Anderson County School Board allow no public Comment

The Anderson County School board has refused to let the public comment as

required . The public is upset considering Clinton High School is in the midst of a

grade changing scandal, and now seem to have changed their position on the

accusation that Clinton Highschool played an ineligible player on the football

team. “The Tennessee Open Meetings Act grants the public the right to attend

and observe public meetings. It also REQUIRES government bodies to provide a

period for public comment at EVERY meeting where there is any actionable item

on the agenda.” At the last monthly school board meeting, the Anderson County

School Board refused to allow public comment in their agenda. This action

violated the open meetings law in TN and the Comptroller’s office was notified.

Community members were present to speak about the recent handling of Clinton High School teachers and deliver letters of support for those teachers.

The lack of transparency and the unprofessionalism of this process has left

many in the community questioning the abilities of the Superintendent and the

School Board.

Related