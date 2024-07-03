The Anderson County School board has refused to let the public comment as
required . The public is upset considering Clinton High School is in the midst of a
grade changing scandal, and now seem to have changed their position on the
accusation that Clinton Highschool played an ineligible player on the football
team. “The Tennessee Open Meetings Act grants the public the right to attend
and observe public meetings. It also REQUIRES government bodies to provide a
period for public comment at EVERY meeting where there is any actionable item
on the agenda.” At the last monthly school board meeting, the Anderson County
School Board refused to allow public comment in their agenda. This action
violated the open meetings law in TN and the Comptroller’s office was notified.
Community members were present to speak about the recent handling of Clinton High School teachers and deliver letters of support for those teachers.
The lack of transparency and the unprofessionalism of this process has left
many in the community questioning the abilities of the Superintendent and the
School Board.
Anderson County School Board allow no public Comment
The Anderson County School board has refused to let the public comment as