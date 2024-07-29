Anderson County Mourns the Loss of Law Director Jay Yeager

CLINTON – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Anderson County Law Director Jay

Yeager. Mr. Yeager, a dedicated public servant and esteemed legal professional, passed away Friday,

July 26.

Mr. Yeager was known for his unwavering commitment to his profession and Anderson County

Government, having joined Anderson County nearly 23 years ago, on October 29, 2001. His expertise

and leadership significantly contributed to our community. He was a constant presence at meetings,

active in the operations of government, and his legacy will be felt for years to come.

His contributions extended beyond his professional role; he was a mentor, a colleague, and a friend to

many. In his committed dedication to his work, he built relationships that he held for a lifetime.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Yeager’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult

time.

Visitation for Mr. Yeager will be held Thursday, August 1, 2024, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Unicoi

Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, TN, with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 PM.

Internment following the funeral service will be held at Roselawn Memory Gardens, 3033 South Roan

Street, Johnson City, TN.

Related