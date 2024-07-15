Anderson County Loses Another Lawsuit 2 million

Anderson County and the former Anderson County Circuit Court clerk owe an
ex-employee millions in a sexual harassment case stemming from his time in
office. An East Tennessee federal court jury on Thursday awarded Amy Ogle a
total of $4 million in compensatory and punitive damages from former clerk
William Jones, who served one four-year term before being voted out in 2018.
Jurors also awarded $1.95 million to Ogle to be paid by Anderson County Taxpayer in
compensatory damages. The trial took place in Knoxville. Ogle filed suit in 2020.
Jones repeatedly made sexual suggestions to women workers, sent unwanted
photos of himself, asked for inappropriate photos of women and talked about
his favorite kinds of sex, county human resources complaints and lawsuits
alleged.
