Anderson County Loses Another Lawsuit 2 million

Anderson County and the former Anderson County Circuit Court clerk owe an

ex-employee millions in a sexual harassment case stemming from his time in

office. An East Tennessee federal court jury on Thursday awarded Amy Ogle a

total of $4 million in compensatory and punitive damages from former clerk

William Jones, who served one four-year term before being voted out in 2018.

Jurors also awarded $1.95 million to Ogle to be paid by Anderson County Taxpayer in

compensatory damages. The trial took place in Knoxville. Ogle filed suit in 2020.

Jones repeatedly made sexual suggestions to women workers, sent unwanted

photos of himself, asked for inappropriate photos of women and talked about

his favorite kinds of sex, county human resources complaints and lawsuits

alleged.

