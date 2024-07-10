Anderson County High School Recruiting Violations

Anderson County High School has self-imposed punishments for recruiting violations last year with the football team according to the TSSAA and the school’s athletic department.

Last year, a picture posted on social media showed a group of students who had met to play football with former Anderson County players as well as student-athletes currently playing for other schools in that picture.

ACHS then posted a tweet to wish a Merry Christmas to former, current and future Mavs. However, because student-athletes from other schools were in the photo it gave the appearance that Anderson County was recruiting those players as future Mavericks.

This was reported by someone to the TSSAA who then informed Anderson County. The school then took disciplinary action.

The school forfeited two spring practices in May. They will have to forfeit a preseason game against Dobyns-Bennett on Aug. 6.

The TSSAA sent a letter to the school accepting these punishments. The TSSAA required the school to refrain from addressing students that don’t go to the school and all coaches must be trained in that protocol.