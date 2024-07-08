Alma Sue Wilshire, age 72 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at the Norris Health and Rehab Center following a period of declining health.

Alma was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church, loved quilting, making dolls and doll clothes.

Born in Anderson County, Tennessee on May 5, 1952 she was the daughter of the late Homer Leon and Office Kennedy Wilshire. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters: Edna Wiggins, Ernestine Golden and Mary Ann Wilshire; brother: Michael Ray Wilshire.

Alma Sue is survived by her sons: Leroy B. Cook and wife Bobbie Reginia of the Claxton community and Mark Anthony Cook of Clinton, Tennessee; brothers: James Edward Wilshire and wife Marlyn of Indianna and Jack Edward Leon Wilshire of Kentucky; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Zachary Amos Cook, Alex Eades, Jacan Nolan and Able Eades and other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Alma Sue Wilshire.