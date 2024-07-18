Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank is inviting citizens to participate in the
“Access Anderson County Initiative” to improve physical and electronic access
to Anderson County Government facilities and services. A kick-off meeting will
be held on Aug. 1, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. in Room 118A of the Anderson County
Courthouse, located at 100 North Main Street in Clinton. Clear and effective
government signage, as well as website navigation, can help county government
facilities and departments communicate effectively with citizens, as well as
improve safety. It can also help provide citizens with the information they need
to access government and resources. The Access Anderson County Initiative will
include a planning process, organizing volunteers to visit our facilities or
websites to identify gaps, data gathering, recommendations for
“Access Anderson County Initiative”
Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank is inviting citizens to participate in the