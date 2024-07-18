Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank is inviting citizens to participate in the

“Access Anderson County Initiative” to improve physical and electronic access

to Anderson County Government facilities and services. A kick-off meeting will

be held on Aug. 1, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. in Room 118A of the Anderson County

Courthouse, located at 100 North Main Street in Clinton. Clear and effective

government signage, as well as website navigation, can help county government

facilities and departments communicate effectively with citizens, as well as

improve safety. It can also help provide citizens with the information they need

to access government and resources. The Access Anderson County Initiative will

include a planning process, organizing volunteers to visit our facilities or

websites to identify gaps, data gathering, recommendations for

