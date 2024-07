A Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee is a non-profit organization working to end newborn abandonment across the state of Tennessee. We work to educate mothers, families, communities and Safe Haven facilities across the state of TN about the Safe Haven law. We are hosting our 9th annual Serves that Save Tennis Tournament September 9th 2024 at Knoxville Racquet Club and the public is invited to participate.

for more information email becky@secretsafeplacetn.org